Save over $160 on this Crucial T705 gaming SSD, the fastest drive we’ve tested

This 2TB Crucial T705 gaming SSD can bring peak PC performance to your storage.

Sitting pretty as the fastest PCIe 5.0 drive on our best SSD for gaming guide, the Crucial T705 is a top-tier storage device. Its incredible read and write speeds will ensure your game-load and level-load times are minimized, while handling large files for complex workloads will be done as quickly as can currently be achieved using a single drive.

Raw speed is the name of this drive’s game, with it boasting peak sequential read speeds of 14,500MB/s and write speeds of 12,700MB/s. It also claims random read and write speeds of 1,550,000 and 1,800,000 IOPs respectively. To all intents and purposes, that’s as fast as PCIe 5.0 SSDs can currently get.

That said, in the gaming tests for our Crucial T705 review, we noted that all that speed doesn’t translate to all that big a difference in gaming when compared to fast PCIe 4.0 drives running at around 8,000MB/s. Still, the speed here gives you headroom for when future games possibly put a higher demand on SSDs, plus you have the extra speed for other tasks.

This particular offer is for the 2TB version of the drive – with 1TB and 4TB versions also available – with the included heatsink. The discount is so large, in fact, that it actually puts this drive at a lower price than the non-heatsink version. These PCIe 5.0 SSDs do run quite hot so you will need either a heatsink like this one, or a substantial M.2 SSD heatsink on your motherboard, to keep the drive running at top speed.

This Crucial SSD deal doesn't require Amazon Prime membership.

