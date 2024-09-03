Save a huge $85 on the fastest SSD we’ve ever tested, if you’re quick

Now is a great time to make the leap to a super-fast SSD, as you can currently save a massive $85 on the 1TB Crucial T705, thanks to this Amazon SSD deal. This drive uses the PCIe 5.0 interface, and can run at blazingly fast speeds, which is why it usually demands a hefty $239.99 premium. At the moment, though, you can grab it for just $154.99, saving you 35% on the MSRP.

If speed is your top priority, the Crucial T705 is the best SSD for gaming you can buy right now, with sequential read and write performance that doubles the speeds of some PCIe 4.0 drives. However, while this drive will run in any motherboard’s spare NVMe M.2 2280 slot, you’ll need to make sure your slot supports the 4x PCIe 5.0 interface in order to get the fastest speeds possible from this drive.

We tested the 2TB version of this drive in our Crucial T705 review, and were blown away by its enormous read and write speeds. The 1TB version is a little slower than the 2TB drive, but it’s still incredibly quick, hitting a sequential read speed of up to 13,600MB/s, and a write speed of up to 10,200MB/s.

As a point of comparison, the WD Black SN850X tops out at a read speed of 7,300MB/s. That’s great if you move plenty of data around your drives on a regular basis, and find yourself needing to do big file transfers.

Our other benchmarks also showed the speed benefits of this drive, with the 3DMark storage benchmark hitting a score of 3,699, compared to 3,170 for the SN850X, and the PCMark 10 quick system drive benchmark getting a score of 5,935, compared to 4,064 for the SN850X. There’s not much in it when it comes to games, which still don’t get much benefit from using the very fastest SSDs, even now, but it does make a small difference. For example, in Forspoken, the game load time took 2.87 seconds on the Crucial T705, compared to 3.05 seconds on the SN850X.

There’s a word of caution, though, which is that we found that even the heatsink-equipped version of this drive overheated when it was running at full speed, which ended up throttling its performance. This SSD can run hot, so make sure you fit a hefty heatsink to it. If your motherboard has a heatsink specially designed for PCIe 5.0 drives, then that’s the one to fit to this SSD.

If you want more storage space, then the 2TB version of this drive is also on offer right now, going for $264.99. Again, that’s a massive saving on the usual $399.99 asking price of this cutting-edge SSD, even if it’s still quite expensive. If you want to get a truly fast SSD without spending over the odds, now is the time to do it.

You’ll need to get in quick if you want to take advantage of this offer, though, as Amazon is listing it as a limited-time deal. If you’ve never fitted a new drive before, make sure you read our full guide on how to install an SSD, and take a look at our guide on how to build a gaming PC as well, where we take you through every step of the process.