Crucible is now on Steam, and free – Season 1 start date set for July

The first major release from Amazon Game Studios is finally live, as Crucible is now available on Steam. The free-to-play team-based shooter has been a long time coming, and our early looks at it have been promising – but now we finally get to see it in the hands of a big audience. The rollout has also revealed what to expect from the game’s live structure, and the Season 1 start date is set for mid-July.

For now, Crucible is in its eight-week pre-season, during which “players can learn the game, discover and build skill playing their favourite hunters, and begin honing their strategy before Season 1 kicks off”. A purchasable pre-season battle pass will let you complete challenges to unlock rewards, including cosmetics for characters and your account – just as any battle pass would.

The eight-week pre-season puts the start date for Season 1 at roughly July 15, and studio head Louis Castle tells GamesBeat that all the game’s seasons will be roughly eight weeks long.

Check out the launch trailer below.

