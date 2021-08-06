Watch anime, get Game Pass PC for free

Do you like anime? Of course you do, everybody likes anime. (Before you argue, remember how into Pokémon you used to be.) Do you like PC games? Of course you do, you’re reading PCGamesN right now. What if you could get access to a robust library of both things for a single price? Thanks to a new promotion from Crunchyroll and Xbox Game Pass, you can.

New or existing Crunchyroll Premium members can get three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for free. This only applies to new Game Pass subscribers, sadly, but it’s a solid deal. Crunchyroll Premium is $7.99 USD, and a single month of Xbox Game Pass for PC is typically $9.99. Getting three months for less than the usual cost of a single month is great.

You can grab a code over on the official promotion site. (Codes have occasionally run out, but the site’s been regularly updated with more.) You can redeem the code any time before November 30, 2021, so if you’re holding out for some specific future Game Pass title – maybe you’re awaiting the Halo Infinite release date – you’ve got some time to make the most of it.

And if you’re grabbing Crunchyroll for the first time, go watch Thunderbolt Fantasy, it’s rad.

