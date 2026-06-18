The next Crusader Kings 3 expansion is finally giving religion a complete makeover

I certainly wouldn't accuse Crusader Kings 3 of feeling shallow; Paradox's medieval grand strategy game continues to spawn fresh tales of political intrigue and family drama almost six years on from launch. One aspect core to the era that has always felt ripe for expansion, however, is the way it handles religion and faith, and it's finally time for developer Paradox to do just that. New Crusader Kings 3 DLC By God Alone promises many more ways that belief systems can influence your journey through the ages, and even lets you step into the Papacy for yourself.

Crusader Kings 3: By God Alone is one of two centerpieces of its Chapter Five DLC rollout, alongside the merchant republics and increased trade focus of Silk and Silver. Paradox is promising a big step-up in the ways religious groups and their followers are integrated into your campaigns, forcing your rulers to "tangle with church authorities who have power on earth, as well as heaven." There's a particular focus on Christianity's impact on the era, although there are also improvements to core systems like tenets and holy sites across the board.

If you really want religion at the very forefront of your tale, what better option than playing as a theocracy? You're able to take control of realms under the head of an archbishop, or even the Pope himself, granting you access to his unique supplies of wealth and influence. CK2 fans will be pleased to see the return of the College of Cardinals, which is ostensibly under the control of the Papacy but can also be influenced by other secular rulers.

Christian realms will face a new persistent Situation that follows the development of the faith over the years, with various tenets and beliefs established through periodical Ecumenical Councils. Choose to start in 867, and the church will be forced to confront the build-up to the Great Schism of 1054, which historically fractured the Western Catholic Church from Eastern Orthodoxy. Will your tale follow suit, or can you find a way to diverge from that path?

The overhauled tenet system will tie your characters' relationships more closely to their faith and its "appropriate behavior." While you can push towards rites and beliefs that diverge from that core, you risk being declared a heretic. Of course, you could always instead attempt to manipulate the internal politics of the church to embrace your own personal tastes. Be wary, however; a life of sin runs deep on the soul, and can lead to stress, fractured relationships, and some deep-seated regrets as the prospect of death closes in.

Beyond that, Paradox has continued building out its various supporting systems. Monastic Holy Orders let you craft centers of theological power, offering potent bonuses to those seeking spiritual fulfillment. Holy Sites have been made more dynamic, with the potential to be changed as a religion evolves. Secular rulers will be able to implement clerical puppets to give them inroads to interacting with the church.

Crusader Kings 3: By God Alone will release on Wednesday September 30, 2026. You can wishlist it here - it'll be available as a standalone purchase, or as part of the Chapter Five DLC pack, priced at $43.99 / £36.99.

With Silk and Silver also scheduled for a launch by the end of 2026, Crusader Kings 3 is set to look very different by the time the year wraps up. Paradox will be hoping it can deliver a more universally loved set of upgrades than last year's All Under Heaven and Khans of the Steppe, both of which have plenty going for them but required some notable post-launch work to meet the weight of expectation.