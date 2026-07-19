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Crusader Kings 3 leaves PC Game Pass as Microsoft's subscription service drops eight big games - Three historical figures in the Paradox grand strategy game.

PC Game Pass takes a fresh blow with eight big losses, including Crusader Kings 3

Eight more games will leave PC Game Pass at the end of July, including heavy hitters CK3, Mount and Blade 2, Rain World, and Whiskerwood.

Ken Allsop
Ken Allsop News Writer
Ken coolly serves the hottest news stories and has played, we think, every game ever made.
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It's going to be a sad August for PC Game Pass, particularly if you're a fan of medieval games. Microsoft and Xbox have confirmed eight more titles that will be leaving the subscription service at the end of July, and it includes both Crusader Kings 3 and Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord, along with phenomenal platformers Celeste and Rain World, and the early access mouse colony sim Whiskerwood. If you've been enjoying any of these and want to keep playing, you can snag discounts on them before their time comes to an end.

The eight games listed below are all due to depart the service on Friday July 31. The most impactful for many PC players will be Crusader Kings 3; Paradox Interactive's vast grand strategy game is a beloved favorite, and it's also one that boasts a wide range of DLC that you might have invested in. If so, you'll need to shell out for a copy of the base game on the Xbox Store in order to keep using all of your expansions on that platform.

"We understand this may be disappointing, especially for players who have been enjoying the game through Game Pass," Paradox writes. "To help make this transition a little easier, we'll be running discounts on the base game through the Microsoft Store from July 18 through July 31, giving Game Pass players the option to continue with Crusader Kings 3 at a reduced price."

Crusader Kings 3 leaves PC Game Pass on July 31 - Statement from Paradox Interactive.

Here are the games leaving PC Game Pass on Friday July 31:

  • Back to the Dawn
  • Celeste
  • Crusader Kings 3
  • Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord
  • My Friendly Neighborhood
  • Rain World
  • Sniper Elite: Resistance
  • Whiskerwood

It's a sad set to lose. If you've never played Celeste and have a penchant for challenging 2D platformers, you should absolutely prioritize doing so before the month is out (or simply buying a copy instead). I'd also particularly recommend trying Rain World, which is one of the most unique platformers out there - bordering on Metroidvania territory but with much more of a focus on careful experimentation, discovery, and learned knowledge. It's a game you'll either bounce off hard or fall deeply in love with, so get a taste while you can.

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That's not to say it's all doom and gloom for PC Game Pass. In the coming weeks, Microsoft will be adding both The Planet Crafter (July 21) and Halo: Campaign Evolved (July 28) to the service. Already on the card for August is Beast of Reincarnation (August 3), Game Freak's gorgeous new action-RPG with hints of Monster Hunter, and Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy (August 27), the third entry in Asobo's atmospheric series.

In the longer term, there's the likes of Minecraft Dungeons 2 and Gears of War: E-Day, while 2027 is set to bring Stranger Than Heaven, Persona 4 Revival, and of course Fable. Still, every big departure is a worthwhile reminder that your access to these games isn't guaranteed forever, and that you might eventually be asked to buy something outright if you want to keep your current playthrough alive.

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