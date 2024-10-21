Your Crusader Kings 3 Lifestyle has perhaps the biggest bearing on your character, your rule, and your dynasty. It dictates which focuses and which skills you’ll develop, and directly informs what kind of leader you want to be. Four years since CK3 first landed and we’ve played every Lifestyle multiple times – Diplomacy, Martial, Stewardship, Intrigue, and Learning offer enormous possibilities when it comes to character customization, but it’s time for something fresh. Available very soon, the new Crusader Kings 3 DLC Wandering Nobles is precisely what the strategy game needs, introducing not only a sixth Lifestyle, but new events and activities. With Civilization 7 on the way and Cities Skylines 2 still pushing itself off the ropes, Paradox is giving CK3 a very welcome burst of energy.

It’s been a varied year for Crusader Kings 3 DLC. Legends of the Dead, the core expansion released back in March, was severely criticized by players and still carries a damning ‘mostly negative’ rating on Steam. Roads to Power, on the other hand, from September, was a big success. Wandering Nobles isn’t as big as either – this is a new event pack – but it does significantly transform how you approach creating your first character by adding to the strategy game that vital sixth lifestyle. Alongside Diplomacy et al, you can now choose ‘Wandering,’ which also provides three branches in the form of Inspector, Wayfarer, and Voyager.

While travel has always been a vital component of CK3, Wandering Nobles makes it feel both more detailed and more rewarding. If you pick the Wandering lifestyle and then one of the three focuses, you unlock additional activities, all of which allow you to leave the safety of your personal castle and peruse your kingdom first hand.

Inspectors can visit their territories directly to obtain more in-depth information about their rulers, problems, and economies. If you pick Voyager, you can organize a monument expedition, and visit other kingdoms to get inspiration for your own construction projects and improve diplomacy.

Personally, I like the Wayfarer’s hike activity. If you want to avoid stress – and the stress-related mental break events that can often follow, and seriously impact your progress – you can calm down by taking a simple tour through your realm’s best beauty spots.

All of these activities can trigger other, smaller events. If you want to try the new Crusader Kings 3 DLC, Wandering Nobles is out on Monday November 4 for $4.99 / £4.29. Just head here.

