New Crusader Kings 3 DLC gives you completely different ways to play

If you thought the vast world of Crusader Kings 3 was already big enough, think again. The new Roads to Power expansion just arrived, and it’s packed full of new strategies, events, and customizable features that take the game way beyond what was previously possible. Make no mistake, this is not simply DLC for the sake of it, this is a game-changing twist on the original format of the game, with new ways to grow and rule your empire.

First released just over four years ago, Crusader Kings 3 is one of the most beloved grand strategy games, and for good reason. The attention to detail in the Paradox Interactive game is incredible, from its wide-ranging realms to the intricate political systems at the heart of the experience. It sold over three million copies in its first three years, and is still going strong today — with new content dropping, that popularity is about to soar once more.

The Roads to Power expansion is brimming with new content to enhance an already meticulous medieval game. Not only do we get a new style of empire management with the introduction of an administrative government and medieval rule outside of the feudal system, there’s also more freedom to organize your family estate and construct new properties on any land you own to grow your kingdom. You’ll also be given the opportunity to climb the bureaucratic ladder with increased influence within the realm, starting as a landless noble before vying for power and property.

Alongside this, the new Crusader Kings DLC also comes with a completely unrestricted free-roam map allowing you to earn rewards and prestige anywhere around the globe. You can then use that wealth and power to dictate who rules the whole Empire; will you back a man of the people to be the hero of the kingdom, or get behind a wealthy royal candidate instead? There’s also access to new events and activities, plus a bunch of fresh aesthetic features such as new costumes and skins.

You can bag the expansion pack for $29.99/£24.99 here as of Tuesday September 24, 2024. You can also get the content as part of Crusader Kings 3: Chapter 3, along with the core expansion Legends of the Dead, the major expansion Roads to Power, and the event pack Wandering Nobles.

For more on CK3, check out the best Crusader Kings 3 mods or read our Crusader Kings 3 review, where Ian Boudreau described it as the best in the strategy game series to date.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.