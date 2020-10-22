Crusader Kings 3 is getting character customisation soon, it seems

Crusader Kings III is still in its infancy, and while the latest in Paradox’s line of medieval grand strategy games arrived with a lot more map to conquer than its predecessor did, there are some features we got accustomed to in Crusader Kings II that we’re missing in CK3. One of those is the Custom Ruler Designer, which lets you fiddle with every aspect of your character. The good news is that it appears to be heading our way soon.

Matthew Clohesy, one of the Paradox programmers working on Crusader Kings III, posted a screenshot today of a game he’d just started. The screenshot shows northern Italy, with the player character screen displaying Duchess Matilda of Tuscany, unmarried at the age of 20, holding seven titles.

But as keen-eyed strategy streamer EnigmaticRose4 points out, there are a few inconsistencies in the screenshot. For one thing, it’s displaying the year 867 AD, and Matilda of Tuscany doesn’t show up in Crusader Kings III until 1066. Another detail: Matilda seems to be missing her parents in Clohesy’s screenshot.

Here’s the tweet:

Hint that Ruler Designer is incoming for @CrusaderKings ? Because Matilda most definitely starts in 1066 and has parents… https://t.co/1HptShgq79 — EnigmaticRose4 🌹 (@Enigmaticrose4) October 22, 2020

“Hint that Ruler Designer is incoming for Crusader Kings?” Rose wonders in her retweet. It’s certainly a pretty clear hint on its own, but to remove any remaining doubt, the official Crusader Kings Twitter account replied to her with the ‘eyes’ emoji.

👀 — Crusader Kings III (@CrusaderKings) October 22, 2020

Together, that’s a pretty slam-dunk case, we’d say. Of course, at this point it’s unclear when Ruler Designer will be showing up in Crusader Kings III. The Crusader Kings II version was released as a DLC add-on a couple months after the initial launch, so it’s probably fair to assume we’ll see the CK3 version before too long. In the meantime, there are already a bunch of Crusader Kings III mods to experiment with while you dream of your ideal duke or duchess.