One of Steam’s best strategy games is free right now

Crusader Kings 2 is regarded by many players as one of the best grand strategy games released to date. Developed and published by Paradox Interactive, this medieval-themed game is one that you can certainly pour hundreds or thousands of hours into. If this sounds like something you’d be interested in, then there is no better time to grab Crusader Kings 2 than now as it currently sits free to download (and keep) on Steam’s storefront.

Crusader Kings 2 is completely discounted on Steam now, meaning that you can download it for free and keep it in your library forever. Do keep in mind, though, that this whopping deal includes the base game only. You can subscribe to gain access to all of the game’s expansions at a monthly rate of just $4.99, though. Alternatively, you can opt to buy cheaper bundles of the game and its expansions for a marked-down price. For instance, You can get the Imperial Collection and own all of Crusader Kings 2 for 20% cheaper than if you bought every DLC separately.

I may not spend much time in strategy games myself, but I know a good free game when I see one. As someone with a love for all things medieval history, Crusader Kings 2 definitely has its unique appeal to me. Since the price of the Steam bundles is pretty steep despite their discounts, I am going to be subscribing myself. This way, I am only down five bucks and I can cancel at any point if I no longer want to play or the game simply does not interest me.

You can download the critically acclaimed medieval game here on Steam. now for free. I am personally excited to check out why Crusader Kings 2 is so beloved in the strategy community, as my only experience with similar content has been in games like Civilization 6. A break in the Middle Ages from commanding my naval ships as Queen Elizabeth would be good for my brain.

Players on Steam have given the game very positive ratings overall, with the developers describing it as an experience in which “The Dark Ages might be drawing to a close, but Europe is still in turmoil.” If you feel up to the task, you can hop into the gloomy European setting mid-Crusades and test your power as a medieval lord. Crusader Kings 2 can be set at any point between 1066 and 1337, and you can play up until 1453 as a (not-so) humble Christian leader.

