Crystal of Atlan codes September 2025

What are the new Crystal of Atlan codes? If there's one thing we've learned from the new age of gacha games, it's that new codes can be the best way to tip the scales of a limited-time pull in your favor. If you miss out on a code, you might struggle to land the latest top-tier pet or piece of gear you've been waiting months for.

If Crystal of Atlan is just the next in a long line of gacha games in your daily rotation, let us help you out there, too. If you need more help with the game, check out our Crystal of Atlan tier list. We also have the latest news about the Crystal of Atlan Steam release.

Crystal of Atlan codes

Here are the latest Crystal of Atlan redemption codes:

COA39Daph - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COADslily - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COATectone - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COAcreator2 - 150,000 Gold and 3 Matlz's Special Injection

COATEAMUP528 - 10 Hunting Permits

COAYuzu - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COAMataraKan - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COApayo - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COASoda0529 - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COAEmily0529 - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COACYR0529 - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COAZentreya - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COADinah - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COAMonroe529 - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COABao - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COADeme - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COAFuchsia - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COAAlkaizerX - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COAFEFE0529 - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COAAhmpy - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COAMeerestv - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COASunglit - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COALuquEt4 - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COASmzinho - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COASaintOne - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COAStoopzz - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COABen - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COAJltomy - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COATonton - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COAREVENANT - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COAmetashi - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COAZeratoR - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COAPippa - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

COATOP1EN - 10 Arcanite of Adore

COAPayne - 5 Hunting Permits and 2 Maltz's Special Injection

Expired codes

COAJP527

COAJP123

COAwin1

COA1500

COAJP888

COAwin2

COA100v

COA200v

COA300v

How do I redeem codes for Crystal of Atlan?

It doesn't take long to unlock the code redeem feature in Crystal of Atlan. If you're just getting started, download the game, log in, and play through to the point where you arrive at the village. You can skip the numerous cutscenes on the way, but you need to do each fight to progress.

Once you're at the village, you should be able to open the menu with the small two-tone diamond button on the right of the screen. Click the gear icon that appears at the bottom to enter the Settings menu, then click the Other tab on the left of the Settings menu.

Here, you should see a Redeem option at the very top. Click the Go Redeem button beside it and enter a working Crystsal of Atlan code from the code list above, or tap the Paste button to copy a code instead. This can help avoid any mistakes that might suggest a Crystal of Atlan code is invalid or inactive.

Where are my Crystal of Atlan code rewards?

When redeeming Crystal of Atlan codes, you'll only see a small notification when a code is redeemed successfully. You won't see the rewards, and they won't go straight into your account.

To see and claim COA code rewards, you need to back out of the code redeem screen. Click the two-tone diamond button again, this time clicking the Mail icon to enter the gift box.

Each code redeemed generates a mail reward in descending order. Just tap into each and hit the big Claim button in the bottom-right to add the rewards to your account, or click the Claim All button on the opposite side to batch redeem.

How do I get more Crystal of Atlan codes?

While it's too early to tell how and when new Crystal of Atlan codes will drop, we expect them to adopt a strategy similar to other big gacha RPGs on the market right now.

That means new Crystal of Atlan codes are likely to drop with new version updates via livestreams, trailers, and social media posts.

A quick way to spot new Crystal of Atlan codes as they drop is by joining the Crystal of Atlan Discord. If you don't want to subject yourself to a future of endless notification pings, though, just check back here every day. Active Crystal of Atlan codes tend to last a couple of days, so a quick check should be enough to claim them before they expire.

And that should be everything you need to know about COA codes right now. Not feeling this adventure? Take a look at our list of the best free MMORPGs and MMOs for your next ride. If you're up for a solo adventure instead, we have a list of the best RPG games on PC, too.