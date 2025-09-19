Crystal of Atlan tier list - best classes to use

What are the best classes in the Crystal of Atlan tier list? Nuverse's action RPG splits your attention between PvE and PvP activities. Before you pull for new gear and pets to boost your power, you need to make the decision of which class to play. Switching means starting fresh with a whole new character, so it's important to choose carefully.

Need a currency boost to complete your build? The latest Crystal of Atlan codes might just get you over that hump.

Crystal of Atlan tier list - Best classes for PvE and PvP

Here's the lowdown on which Crystal of Atlan class to pick at the very start and which Advanced Class to grab depending on your preferred mode.

Crystal of Atlan basic class tier list - What's the best starting character?

Here are the best Crystal of Atlan starter classes based on the tiers of their advanced class options:

Tier Class S Fighter A Assassin (NEW), Magister, Puppeteer B Swordsman C Musketeer

While you should always play whichever you enjoy the most, because advanced classes are locked to certain basic classes, you'll need to make an informed choice from the very beginning.

Crystal of Atlan character tier list - What's the best class for PvP and PvE?

Once it's time to choose your advanced class, you'll want to consider whether you're looking to focus on PvP or PvE.

Here are the best CoA classes based on whether you're dueling in PvP or taking on big PvE targets:

Basic Class Advanced Class Tier (PvP) Tier (PvE) Assassin (NEW) Mirage S S Specter A A Puppeteer Blademaiden B A Scytheguard S S Musketeer Bounty Hunter B B Gunner C B Mystrix S S Swordsman Berserker B S Magiblade A A Magister Elementalist C C Magician C B Warlock S A Fighter Cloudstrider B A Starbreaker A B

While balance patches can adjust the tier list, just remember that skill, strategy, and practice will always be the deciding factors in any match. The best B-tier player will always beat the worst S-tier character user. The upside to the Crystal of Atlan tier list is that each major combat style has a class more than capable of serious performance in either mode.

The Musketeer's advanced classes can struggle a little in PVP, but with the Warlock there as a top-tier ranged option alongside the defensive Scytheguard or the heavy-hitting Berserker, there's certainly something for everyone.

When do you unlock Advanced Classes in Crystal of Atlan?

You'll begin the process of unlocking the Crystal of Atlan Advanced Classes once your character hits level 15. Most primary classes (or characters) can access only two of the 11 total Advanced Class options, with the Magister having access to three. You cannot switch between the two available Advanced Classes once you've chosen which path to take.

And that's everything you need to know about the best Crystal of Atlan classes. We'll update things as changes are made and new classes are released.