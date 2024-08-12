Behind every cult is a charismatic leader. Or, in the case of Cult of the Lamb, a little sheep who’s been possessed by something pretty awful. This roguelike builder has gone from strength to strength ever since launch but there’s been one thing missing. One dark hole in the heart of this otherwise brilliant game. Thanks to the game’s newest update, that hole has just been plugged – with a goat.

Since it launched back in 2022 fans have been requesting co-op, and now Cult of the Lamb has obliged. The roguelike game has a brand new free update, titled The Unholy Alliance, and its star feature is the ability to play co-op either locally or via Steam’ Remote Play service. The Lamb can be joined by The Goat as you venture out on behalf of The One Who Waits, helping in combat and adding to the overall experience. In addition, if you don’t want to play co-op but still desire some goated action, you can play The Goat in single-player too, by unlocking the Goat Fleece.

Which also ties into some other new stuff hitting the game along with co-op. As well as being able to play as The Goat, you’ll also be able to unlock a Cowboy Lamb too – which comes with a unique animation. A new transmogrification system is also in play, which lets you keep your current fleece’s effects while using the appearance of another.

When it comes to gameplay, there’s a ton hitting the game too that’ll change up how you play. There’s 21 new traits for your followers, two new buildings, blessed and damned relics that either add extra positive or negative effects, co-op relics, spies, poets, pettable followers, and much more.

The Cult of the Lamb Unholy Alliance update is out now and you can get the full patch notes over on Steam.

If this prompts you to dive into the game for the first time, our Cult of the Lamb beginners guide will get you started right, and if you’re asking how to get lumber and stone in Cult of the Lamb – we’ve got the answer.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.