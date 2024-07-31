Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance is the next free update to the fantastic roguelike game, and it’s absolutely jam-packed with goodies. Having earned the coveted ‘overwhelmingly positive’ rating with Steam score of 95% from over 69,000 user reviews, developer Massive Monster gives us an insight into what we can expect from the expansion, which includes the addition of co-op play, new structures, and plenty of extra follower traits and items.

If you’re already signed up to the Cult of the Lamb, then the Unholy Alliance update should be plenty of reason to come back, whether you’re planning to join a friend or not. The free DLC for one of the best roguelike games in the past few years adds a local co-op mode where another player can join as The Goat. While there’s sadly no online co-op option, you should at least still be able to join a friend using Steam’s remote play together feature.

Beyond that addition, there’s plenty more reasons to get excited about Unholy Alliance. There’s a whole new selection of follower traits to freshen up your flock. These range from those with insomnia to those who snore so loudly that no-one else can sleep. You’ll also find people willing to bust their friends out of jail, while followers you send on missions may come back inspired and boosted by their success or a horrified, shaking mess.

You’ll also get two new structures to build. The first of these, the nursery, is an effective place to care for your younglings, although Massive Monster warns that “they’re still going to poop a lot.” That said, you can never have too much fertilizer. There’s also a Knucklebones arena, which allows you to take on a follower – or your co-op partner. Defeating one of your loyal minions will level them up immediately, though you’ll only have the chance to do this once per day.

Beyond that come a whole range of new relics and tarot cards, including some that have been specifically designed to benefit the co-op mode. With the Bonds of Battle tarot card, for example, your characters will tether a beam of damaging unholy energy between them that you can use tactically against opponents. The Rivals card, meanwhile, doubles your weapon damage when you’re fighting far apart – typically, you’ll benefit from sticking together, but you’ll likely want to change that should you come across this option.

Over on the relic side of things, Massive Monster teases the Ashes of the Mercurial Mun, which detonates a ring of explosives around both players at once. For a more defensive option, the Wishbone of the Marbais is a tricky tool that will give one player a full ten seconds of invincibility whenever the other takes damage.

Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance arrives Monday August 12. It’s a free update for all players. If you simply can’t wait until then, you’ll find Cult of the Lamb on Steam.

Love playing with your friends? Here are the best co-op games in 2024. We’ve also rounded up the best indie games on PC right now, including some hidden gems you might have missed.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.