Two free Cult of the Lamb updates coming as accessibility patch drops

Massive Monster has two major Cult of the Lamb updates in the works, with the first of these – Relics of the Old Faith – coming for free in early 2023. The pair of content expansions are revealed in a blog detailing the latest Cult of the Lamb patch notes, which add some great accessibility options and other quality of life tweaks to improve your time with the one of 2022’s best roguelite games.

The newest Cult of the Lamb patch 1.1.0 gives you the option to rename your cult from the Doctrine book – perfect if that hilarious moniker you opted for at first lost its lustre over time. It adds custom controller bindings, allowing fully remappable controls for those playing with a pad. There’s also improved UI for controllers, along with general improvements to the menus including a dropdown menu to change resolution more easily.

New accessibility settings offer some really nice quality of life tweaks to make things easier. You can now bless, inspire, or intimidate multiple followers at once, which should speed up your town management between runs. In addition, there are settings for auto-fishing and auto-cooking, as well as the option to switch ‘hold actions’ to a toggle so you don’t have to keep the button pressed the whole time.

Cult of the Lamb: Relics of the Old Faith is the first major content update, and Massive Monster says it’ll be releasing for free in “early 2023.” It features “new challenges, enemies, and ways to keep non-believers in line.” Getting new content for free is certainly tough to argue with, and that’s just the beginning – a second major content update, also free, is currently scheduled for the middle of the year and “will focus on adding depth and detail to your cult management.”

Cult of the Lamb update 1.1.0 patch notes

You can now rename your Cult, and view Followers and statistics, while examining your Doctrine book.

Added the ability to Bless, Inspire, and Intimidate multiple Followers at once.

Added a Custom Bindings section for controllers, you can now bind your controller as you wish.

Added auto-fishing accessibility option.

Added auto-cooking accessibility option.

Added hold-action toggle accessibility option.

Roadmap has been updated to reflect the current update plan.

Structures can now be placed with the mouse.

Updated the UI for controller layouts.

General UI improvements such as a dropdown menu for changing resolution.

Cults and Followers can no longer be given empty names.

Ratau’s letter now has the correct prompt.

Play time will now display correctly if the save file exceeds 24 hours.

Fixed an exploit in the world map allowing you to travel to locations you hadn’t unlocked.

Fixed an exploit that allowed you to open all Crusade doors after opening Anura.

Fixed an issue where the difficulty level of a loaded save file may carry over into a new game.

Fixed an issue where multiple controllers connected will not be responsive.

Many bug fixes and optimisations across all platforms.

Players can now access Twitch integration from the pause menu.

Take a look at our Cult of the Lamb beginners guide if you’re just getting started, along with an explanation of how to get lumber and stone in Cult of the Lamb. If you’re on the lookout for more of the best indie games on PC in 2023, just click that link for our favourite picks.