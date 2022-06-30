Cuphead DLC The Delicious Last Course is out today on Steam, giving you the chance to take control of Ms. Chalice as you battle a range of gigantic, new bosses on Inkwell Isle, and it comes with a couple of quality-of-life tweaks for the base game, too.

June 30 at 2PM is when The Delicious Last Course goes live for UK players, with those of you on the US East Coast able to get your white-gloved, laser-shooting hands on it at 9AM EST. Taking place on a brand-new island, the cold but predictably well-animated Inkwell Isle, The Delicious Last Course has you take control of Ms. Chalice for the first time ever, and duke it out with bosses including Glumstone the giant, Esther Winchester, and the two Howling Aces.

Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Microsoft $9.99 $1 (first month) Subscribe Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.

Ms. Chalice has a few handy new attacks up her cartoon sleeves, in the form of converge, which fires a three-way electrical bolt, filling most of the screen, and an EX move called cyclone spiral, which wrecks enemies with tornadoes and whirlwinds. You can see a little more in the release-date trailer from December’s Nintendo Direct.

The Delicious Last Course comes bundled with the 1.3.2 patch for the Cuphead base game, which adds a little quality-of-life improvement in the form of finally allowing you to alter your weapon loadout from the boss-battle retry screen, rather than having to back out all the way to the main menu. It also allows you to choose Ms. Chalice as a playable character in Cuphead original – if you like what she can do in The Delicious Last Course, you might want to try running her through the whole game proper.

The Delicious Last Course looks like a worthy addition to the Cuphead oeuvre, and we’re looking forward to trying to beat all the (absolutely monumental) challenges it presents. We just need to, um, put our keyboard back together first.