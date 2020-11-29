Save up to 43% on a Logitech Prodigy RGB keyboard in a Cyber Monday deal

If you’re on the lookout for a keyboard that blends a bunch of neat features for gaming with some sweet savings, there’s a new deal on offer as part of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend that might be your cup of tea. Logitech’s G213 Prodigy keyboard is on sale for up to 43% off right now, and it’s well worth checking out if you’re after something with RGB lighting, great gaming performance, and a similar feel to a mechanical keyboard, without dropping too much of your dosh.

The Logitech G213 Prodigy keyboard is discounted by 43% in the US right now, making it only $39.99 ($30 off its regular price), while in the UK it’s currently on sale for £39.99 – a reduction of 33% from the usual price of £59.99. While this model’s not quite in the top tier of the best gaming keyboards out there, it features gaming grade performance, with Logitech ‘G Mech-Dome’ keys that are “specially tuned to deliver a superior tactile response and overall performance profile similar to a mechanical keyboard”, as the company explains.

There are also five individual – and customisable – RGB lighting ‘zones’ across the board, with about 16.8 million different colours and different brightness levels to pick from.

It’s also got a bunch of other handy features, such as an integrated palm rest, two levels of angle adjustment, customisation using Logitech’s G Hub tool, dedicated media controls – oh, and it’s designed to resist spills (“tested to 60ml liquid rating”), too.

