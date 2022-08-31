Cyberpunk 2077 anime release date revealed in a highly NSFW trailer

An extremely NSFW new trailer is out for the Cyberpunk 2077 anime series coming to Netflix. It both reveals the release date and illustrates the amount of sex and violence we’ll be in for when Edgerunners arrives. The full series will debut on Netflix September 13, and it looks like it’s going to be quite a bit gorier than the RPG game was.

The new trailer for Cyberpunk Edgerunners is a montage of intense scenes, and begins with a warning that some of the imagery includes intense strobing effects that might cause problems for viewers with certain kinds of epilepsy disorders. Cyberpunk 2077 similarly shipped with several sequences that could trigger epileptic seizures, an issue which CD Projekt Red eventually addressed in a patch.

Regardless of whether you’re sensitive to intense strobing lights, you almost definitely don’t want to watch this trailer at work. There’s some brief nudity, but also a whole lot of over-the-top violence and outright gore. It’s significantly more violent than the game ever gets. Think more along the lines of Doom Eternal than Cyberpunk 2077.

Those warnings out of the way, here’s the new Edgerunners trailer:

Cyberpunk Edgerunners is being produced by Japanese animation company Studio Trigger, which readers may recognise as the producer of the Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia anime series. Studio Trigger collaborated with CD Projekt Red on the story, which centres on a young man named David Martinez who sets out to become an ‘edgerunner’ in Night City after experiencing a personal tragedy.

Hiroyuki Imaishi, the director of Kill la Kill and Gurren Lagann, is the director for Edgerunners, and the chief character designer is Yoh Yoshinari, who worked on Little Witch Academia and BNA: Brand New Animal. Edgerunners features an original score by Akira Yamaoka, the composer for the Silent Hill series.