Cyberpunk 2077’s Viktor is now richer than Bill Gates

Y’know Viktor Vektor from Cyberpunk 2077? The guy who gives you your implants in return for an IOU? Turns out a lot of players have settled that debt, making Viktor a rich, rich man.

The official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account tweeted the amount of money Viktor’s accumulated from players of the RPG game. An absolutely absurd 147 billion eddies has been given to the surgeon for his services. The tweet converts this to Burrito XXLs, at 12,250,000,000, and while that’s a lot of burritos, something that’s a better reflection of that fortune is the fact that it makes Viktor the fourth richest person on planet earth.

Going by the latest ranking, Viktor beats out Bill Gates for the fourth spot on the top billionaires list. He has quite a ways to go to beat French investor Bernard Asnault, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk, and Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, but so long as people keep paying their debts in the open-world game, we’re confident that soon Viktor can become number one. “He’s not real though,” we hear you shouting. Neither is currency, we just agree paper with numbers on it means something. Capitalism is a façade.

Cyberpunk 2077 managed to sell nearly 14 million copies in 2020, despite the ropey launch, and patches continue to be rolled out for its bugs and glitches. One at the end of April helped improve stability.

Since Cyberpunk 2077’s launch, Viktor has earned 147 billion eurodollars thanks to the generosity of players who decided to settle V’s debt. With that many eddies, Viktor could afford 12,250,000,000 Burrito XXLs (that’s a lot). 🌯🌯🌯#CyberpunkInNumbers pic.twitter.com/d17DfbMa0l — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) May 21, 2021

You can find plenty of excitement among Cyberpunk 2077 mods, like transforming Johnny Silverhand into John Wick, and the addition of wall-running.