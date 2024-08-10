From dirty streets dripped in neon light down to the rich character building and lore, Cyberpunk 2077 is without a doubt a gripping and remarkably immersive RPG. With numerous enhancements made since launch, particularly with the Phantom Liberty expansion, it can also be a solid FPS. However, it’s not all perfect. Cyberpunk 2077’s crafting has long been a sore spot, even after drastic changes. Thanks to a new mod though, you can overhaul your crafting experience for the better.

The best Cyberpunk 2077 mods are the ones that tweak its existing systems, from time-dilating Sandevistan implants to graphical changes. The Cyberpunk 2077 Immersive Crafting Access mod by ‘deceptious’ follows suit, improving the controversial crafting mechanic in the RPG.

If you’re looking to immerse yourself even deeper in the beautifully twisted world CD Projekt Red has created, then this mod is for you. The mod aims to make crafting and disassembling items more immersive by incentivizing you to use your stash (including your car trunk), which in this mod requires points in the All Things Cyber skill. In practice, this means heading back to either your car or apartment to resupply between fights and upgrade your gear. Disassembling items without a stash will see you penalized with reduced recycled materials.

Plus, since you also need investment in a skill, it’s not as simple as becoming a master crafter almost right away – though not as gatekeeping as the original skill tree was before Phantom Liberty, don’t worry. The original perk is also unchanged, with the crafting tweaks being an additional benefit.

Modder deceptious says they intend to add crafting as an option at weapon vendors and disassembling at junk vendors to give you more freedom without breaking your immersion. After all, it makes sense to visit an expert before playing around with your tools of mass destruction.

Immersive Crafting Access is far from the first crafting overhaul mod for the FPS, though its approach does give it a distinct flair. Plus, many of the most popular crafting mods are no longer available anyhow. So, give it a spin on your next playthrough.

While there are many mods aimed at increasing your immersion in CDPR’s open-world game, there are also plenty of hacking games to give you that retro-futuristic feeling.

