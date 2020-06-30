Cyberpunk 2077 cyberdeck: how do daemons work?

What is your Cyberpunk 2077 cyberdeck? Your cyberdeck lets you hack and manipulate enemy cyberware by installing certain programs, also known as daemons, into your cyberdeck.

Unlike Cyberpunk 2077 cyberware, your cyberdeck influences enemy cyberware, which can remove obstacles, damage enemies, or even change their behaviour altogether. You’ll have limited room for these helpful programs, but daemons can dramatically change how you progress as well as adapting your playstyle by creating a stealthier approach if you want to avoid combat. Over the course of a playthrough you’ll probably fall in love with one or two of these daemons, whether that’s blinding and enemy so you can slip past, or forcing someone to eliminate themselves.

This guide lists the Cyberpunk 2077 daemons we’ve seen so far and how they’ll sit in your cyberdeck. It does contain some spoilers, so if you want to keep these a surprise, check back later in the year when Cyberpunk 2077 release date rolls around.

Here are the Cyberpunk 2077 daemons we know about so far:

Short Circuit – Overloads a target’s cyberware and deals electrical damage

– Overloads a target’s cyberware and deals electrical damage Force Suicide – Cyberpunk 2077 cyberpsychosis affects behaviour, and this specific daemon will cause enemies to shoot themselves with their own weapon

– Cyberpunk 2077 cyberpsychosis affects behaviour, and this specific daemon will cause enemies to shoot themselves with their own weapon Reboot Optics – Resets an enemy optical cyberware causing partial blindness

– Resets an enemy optical cyberware causing partial blindness SOS Signal – Requests a signal requesting aid from another squad member, forcing the target to investigate

Requests a signal requesting aid from another squad member, forcing the target to investigate Overheat – Deals thermal damage by overheating target’s cyberware

– Deals thermal damage by overheating target’s cyberware Glitch Weapon – Sets malfunction on a target’s weapon, reducing effectiveness or forcing them to change weapons

That’s how to use your Cyberpunk 2077 cyberdeck and the daemons we know about so far. Modding your body in Cyberpunk 2077 is a huge part of this RPG game, check out our thoughts on the first four hours in Night City and how big a part implants and body parts take in our Cyberpunk 2077 preview. If you’re already planning your Cyberpunk 2077 character creation, check out the life paths in Cyberpunk 2077.