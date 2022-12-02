Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners creators would make another CDPR anime

Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners creators have taken to a Reddit AMA to say they may work on an anime again with The Witcher and GOG developer CDPR, as the sci-fi open-world game‘s Phantom Liberty DLC release date draws ever closer.

Telling the story of a group of street kids in Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City, Edgerunners is a ten-episode miniseries available on Netflix. Alongside the announcement of the Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, Edgerunners has helped revitalise Cyberpunk 2077’s reputation and playerbase following its troubled launch in 2020.

In a one-hour Reddit AMA, Edgerunners producer Saya Elder and director Imaishi Hiroyuki fielded questions from Cyberpunk 2077 fans, revealing that Hiroyuki’s personal favourite episode is episode eight, and that the show was inspired by “all cyberpunk works of the past,” particularly the anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion, which Hiroyuki says “influenced me on a personal level.”

Edgerunner’s creators also confirm that no content whatsoever was cut from the show for being too violent or explicit, and say that an alternate ‘what if?’ finale, containing perhaps a happier ending, is unlikely to come to fruition – “probably not,” Hiroyuki says.

Nevertheless, when asked about possible future collaborations with Cyberpunk 2077 developer CDPR, Hiroyuki is more positive. “Would you like to work with CD Projekt Red in the future to produce more anime?” one Redditor asks. “If they approach us with something cool, maybe!” Hiroyuki responds. So, perhaps we will see more CDPR or even more Cyberpunk 2077 anime in the future. Here’s hoping.

