Cyberpunk 2077 mod lets you roleplay as Lucy from Edgerunners

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod inspired by the recent Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime will let you start out your journey roleplaying as Lucy, one of the main characters from the show. Getting it right requires you download a number of Cyberpunk 2077 mods for the RPG game, but the result feels like one of those incredible alternative start mods.

The custom start mod finds Lucy from Edgerunners starting a new life as V before meeting up with the main crew from the anime, with “Lucy’s Beginning Custom Start” mod creator onesieninja outlining how they fit it into their own headcanon.

“Lucy escaped with the highest quality netrunning cybergear. After waking up in the junkyard, Nomad territory, she joined a Nomad clan and ran with them under the alias V. A monowire user betrayed the clan and tried to sell her back to Arasaka. She survived and had the monowire installed,” explains onesieninja. “She then meets Jackie. She eventually decides to use her real name around the time she joins Maine’s crew.”

Now, Cyberpunk Edgerunners does take place around a year before the events of Cyberpunk 2077, but this isn’t canon now is it, so I wouldn’t worry about the logistics too much.

The build for Lucy in this Cyberpunk 2077 mod is also incredibly overpowered, so it’s recommended that you play the game on Very Hard difficulty, and avoid a couple of bugs that will be ironed out in the next patch for the mod.

You start at level 20, have some predetermined stats, a full netrunning outfit, Lucy’s pistol, the standard V Nomad equipment and a selection of cyberware enhancements that attempt to reflect the character as she’s presented in Cyberpunk Edgerunners. You’ll also be assigned 38 perks that “match what she’d likely have been trained in by Arasaka and the Nomads.”

Once you’ve got all the required and optional Cyberpunk 2077 mods installed, you just need to start a new game, select Nomad and female, apply the face preset and start playing.

Honestly, this is another great Cyberpunk 2077 mod off the back of Edgerunners, bridging a lot of other content together to help sell the illusion of playing the anime in the game, which follows Cyberpunk 2077 players returning after Edgerunners’ popular release.

