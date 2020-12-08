Cyberpunk 2077 devs promise changes after scenes cause epileptic seizures for early players

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red is adding clearer epilepsy warnings and looking to change a handful of in-game scenes after one member of the press reported experiencing an epileptic episode while playing the game. In addition, the studio will be making clear warnings on social media about potentially triggering scenes in the game.

Yesterday, Game Informer published a warning that Cyberpunk 2077 contains some specific triggers that can be an issue for epileptics. In particular, the braindance sequences – where your character puts on a headset to experience the memories of another person – contains a series of white and red blinking lights similar to those used by neurologists to trigger diagnostic seizures. “This is a pattern of lights designed to trigger an epileptic episode and it very much did that in my own personal playthrough,” GI’s Liana Ruppert writes.

A CD Projekt representative tells us via email that a splash screen with epilepsy warnings will soon be added to the game, and a special post on social media will provide clear warnings about the braindance device scene. The devs are also looking into a more permanent solution, and will make changes to the game as soon as they can.

Cyberpunk 2077’s EULA does include a generic seizure warning, similar to those many other games display at launch. However, you can currently only see that warning by actually reading the EULA – which, let’s be real, we all know we’re not going to.

CD Projekt also directly addressed the article on social media.

Thank you for bringing this up. We’re working on adding a separate warning in the game, aside from the one that exists in the EULA (https://t.co/eXpPn73VSK). Regarding a more permanent solution, Dev team is currently exploring that and will be implementing it as soon as possible. https://t.co/lXFypnSit2 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 8, 2020

The Cyberpunk 2077 release date is set for December 10.