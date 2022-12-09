Cyberpunk 2077 expansion stars Idris Elba

Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty will feature Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, who will be enlisting the help of V and Johnny Silverhand in a new adventure

Cyberpunk 2077 DLC to star Idris Elba: Idris Elba appears as Solomon Reed in Phantom Liberty, in a dark room lit by dim sun through blinds
Ian Boudreau

Published:

Cyberpunk 2077

The Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty will be introducing another Hollywood star to match Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand. Solomon Reed, an FIA agent, is played by none other than Idris Elba, who’s starred in The Wire, Luther, Pacific Rim, and countless other movies and TV shows. Elba lends his talent to the RPG game’s first and only paid expansion DLC.

Here’s the new trailer for Phantom Liberty, which debuted at the Game Awards 2022.

YouTube Thumbnail

The Phantom Liberty release date is set for sometime next year, so we’ll get to know Elba’s character better in the near future.

In the meantime, CD Projekt Red is gearing up for the launch of the Witcher 3: Enhanced Edition, which comes out December 14.

More from PCGamesN
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.