Cyberpunk 2077 expansion stars Idris Elba

The Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty will be introducing another Hollywood star to match Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand. Solomon Reed, an FIA agent, is played by none other than Idris Elba, who’s starred in The Wire, Luther, Pacific Rim, and countless other movies and TV shows. Elba lends his talent to the RPG game’s first and only paid expansion DLC.

Here’s the new trailer for Phantom Liberty, which debuted at the Game Awards 2022.

The Phantom Liberty release date is set for sometime next year, so we’ll get to know Elba’s character better in the near future.

In the meantime, CD Projekt Red is gearing up for the launch of the Witcher 3: Enhanced Edition, which comes out December 14.