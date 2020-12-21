This Cyberpunk 2077 mod lets you change your hairstyle, at long last

Some of the more consistent aspects of the Cyberpunk genre are body augmentation and altering your appearance in various ways you fancy. It’s somewhat odd, then, that your V is locked into their appearance when Cyberpunk 2077 begins. Dodgy hairdo doesn’t look quite right? Sorry, mate, you’re stuck with that one. There are plenty of ripperdocs in Night City, but no barbers.

Thankfully, though, modders have been on the case since the cyberpunk game came out. UTF_8x has created a mod that’ll let you chop and change your hairstyle as you fancy. It works as a simple app that enables you to select your current hairstyle, a new one, a save file, and then – boom – you’re done.

The creator explains that the mod is limited to hairstyles right now, but they’re looking into beards and facial features alongside hair and eye colours. It proves tricky as they’re all in compressed files, and the game sees them as corrupted if they’re uncompressed. If you fancy trying out the mod for yourself, you can find it on Nexus Mods with download instructions to go with it.

There are some other decent mods there, too. This one gives you better handling on your vehicles, whereas another one lets you map more controls. They’re small improvements, but they all add up.

A word of warning, though, if you haven’t heard. Some players are reporting that their Cyberpunk 2077 save files are corrupting if they craft too much. So make sure you don’t get caught out.

If you’re looking for more tips, we’ve put together guides on Cyberpunk 2077 romances and Cyberpunk 2077 endings. The two are somewhat linked, so you’ll need to get a good handle on both if you want to get a decent ending.