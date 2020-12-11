Wondering how many acts there are in Cyberpunk 2077? Knowing exactly how many acts there are in Cyberpunk 2077 will let you know exactly when you’ve reached the point of no return. If you want to avoid missing out on some cool side quests, you’ll need to know when the final act appears. It may be worth keeping an extra save file handy to ensure you’ve tackled everything the game has to offer.

As you continue to explore Night City, you’ll meet more fixers and Cyberpunk 2077 characters who will offer you various side jobs and gigs. Taking on these extra jobs will see you travelling all over the map in Cyberpunk 2077, so it’s a great excuse to pick up collectibles like Tarot cards. Completing jobs steadily builds your Street Cred, and this also nets you a fair amount of eddies.

Once the story starts picking up, you may want to refer to our how long is Cyberpunk 2077 guide to give yourself a rough indication of how far you are. Be sure to find every iconic weapon, cyberware, and vehicle before you put an end to your Night City vacation.

How many acts are there in Cyberpunk 2077?

There are three acts in Cyberpunk 2077, each featuring an end-of-act mission. These final missions at the end of each act serve as bottlenecks in order to move the plot forward.

Act 1 is the lead up to the big heist with Johnny – finishing this act ends the prologue, opening up more of the world. The second act is where the bulk of the main story takes place, so you’ll want to stay here as long as you can in order to complete any unfinished business. The final act contains the last mission in the game, as well as the opportunity to clean up any side jobs you still have. You’ll know when you’ve reached the final act of the game as you should receive a warning beforehand.