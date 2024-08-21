When I look back at the past decade in videogames, I can’t help but smile. I joined this industry as Cyberpunk 2077 launched four whole years ago, and reviewed Dying Light 2 in 2022. I cried my way through A Plague Tale: Requiem later that year, and finally took the soulslike leap with Lies of P in 2023. The past few years in videogames have been pretty damn good.

Every now and then, however, I lament never having fully experienced The Witcher 3, Remnant 2, or the original Baldur’s Gates – so many RPGs, so little time and, bluntly, so little cash. That last one, however, has been remedied, as a new Humble sale slashes the prices on every game I’ve mentioned so far. Maybe I’ll finally play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Now I could wax lyrical about Cyberpunk, Fallout, Skyrim, Starfield, and various other deals, but I’d like to shine a light on some personal favorites. Don’t worry, all the discounts for the big hitters are included a little further down, with Cyberpunk 2077’s base game down by 50%, and Starfield by 33% – the latter now also has cars, by the way.

First up on Lauren’s list of must-buys is Plague Tale: Requiem. The sequel to 2020’s Innocence, our story revolves around Amicia and Hugo, two siblings caught at the heart of a plague-infested 18th-century France. Following the events of the first game, the duo seeks to rid Hugo of the mysterious Macula that continues to corrupt his body, but they’ll have to suffer through a whole lot of strife to get there. In my Plague Tale: Requiem review I call it “an absolute pleasure to play,” so I seriously encourage you to pick it up.

Next there’s Atomic Heart, one of my personal favorites of 2023. While not without controversy and some janky gameplay quirks, as someone who has a Master’s in War Studies and an interest in alternative histories, I had an absolute ball. Mundfish’s weird Soviet utopia is a feast for the eyes, and while some of the character designs are certainly a lot, its story is equal parts fun and engaging. Also, the soundtrack slaps.

Other honorable mentions include anime games Code Vein, Scarlet Nexus, Tales of Arise, as well as site favorite Remnant 2, which Nat awarded a solid 8/10 in our Remnant 2 review.

There are a whole lot of amazing RPGs on sale as part of Humble’s Summer Spectacular sale, so here’s a list of just a few:

Atomic Heart – $23.99 / £21.99

Cyberpunk 2077 (base edition) – $29.99 / £24.99

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – $25.49 / £21.24

Dead Island 2 – $29.99 / £27.49

Dragon’s Dogma 2 – $55.99 / £43.18

Dredge – $16.24 / £14.29

Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition – $23.99 / £21.99

Kingdom Come Deliverance – $5.99 / £5.29

Lies of P – $41.99 / £34.99

A Plague Tale: Requiem – $19.99 / £17.99

Remnant 2 – $24.99 / £20.99

Scarlet Nexus Ultimate Edition – $14.99 / £11.52

Starfield (base edition) – $46.89 / £40.19

Tales of Arise – $9.99 / £7.68

The Witcher 3 (Complete Edition) – $12.49 / £8.74

The Humble Summer Spectacular sale runs until Monday September 2 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST. If you’re looking to pick up any of the games above, simply click the link below.

