Cyberpunk 2077 mod makes Night City much more immersive

There’s nothing quite like roaming the neon streets of Night City. Shy Girl blasting out the radio, rain pattering down on the sidewalk, gunshots echoing in the distance as another chromed up gangster is taken down. There’s still room for improvement, though. That’s where a new Cyberpunk 2077 mod comes in — it makes the NPCs react to your choices, making the citizens feel more alive and your decisions more impactful.

This Cyberpunk 2077 mod from MisterChedda aims to improve the immersion provided the RPGs NPCs. It’s called Responsive NPCs and it causes the people of Night City to react to what you wear, drive, and do. If you walk around Cyberpunk 2077 with a massive sniper rifle, the police will keep an eye on you, as will other armed NPCs. They won’t shoot on sight, but they’ll be far more ready to engage should you decide to start shooting.

If you don’t wear any clothes, people will also comment on your sartorial decision, or just walk away from you. If you’re chromed up to the eyeballs they may appear alarmed, worried you’re about to go cyberpsycho. NPCs will now also run away from you if you’ve got a four star or higher wanted level — smart.

If you choose to wear gang clothing or steal a gang car, rival gangs will be more likely to spot you, while friendly gangsters are less likely to notice your activities. This means if you’re going to infiltrate a Tyger Claws strip club, dressing like them could help you move around more freely. However, all cops will be more watchful.

Perhaps the coolest part of this mod is that it will also dynamically change faction relations based on what quests you’ve done and how you do them. If you kill all the Maelstrom members during the heist preparation, they’ll be more negative toward you later on. If you opt for a stealthier approach and go less lethal, they’ll be more forgiving.

If you like the sound of the mod, you can get it from Nexus Mods, right here.

