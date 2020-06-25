Which life path should you choose in Cyberpunk 2077?

Wondering which Cyberpunk 2077 life path to choose? When you first set out in Night City, you’ll have the chance to pick a backstory for protagonist, V, as part of the Cyberpunk 2077 character creation. There are three options, each providing a different set up, character status, and unique dialogue branches as the game progresses.

The three Cyberpunk 2077 life paths are Corporate, Nomad, and Street Kid. Choosing a life path will not only give V a backstory, but will determine which Night City district you start the game in, as well as the characters you meet along the way. Not only that, but your relationship with Jackie Welles is determined by your chosen life path. If you’re Corporate, Jackie is already a trusted friend and partner, for Street Kid V he becomes an ally after a botched deal, and for Nomad they team up after a messy fight in the Badlands.

So, which is the best life path to choose in Cyberpunk 2077? Here’s everything we know about life paths so far, including where you’ll start out in Night City. This guide contains spoilers, so don’t read on if you want to keep these details a surprise.

CORPORATE

A high-pressured corporate position as an Arasaka agent, with a body crammed full of the highest military-grade software, (and plenty of drugs). You’ll start out in the Arasaka Tower and will be able to explore the fast-paced and neo militaristic megacorp. This is where you’ll meet up with Agent Jenkins and begin your story in Night City. As well as the Arasaka Tower, Lizzie’s Bar is a place where you’ll be able to group up with friends and probe the workings of internal affairs within the corporation. You’ll also find Jackie here, along with the Mox gang. Exclusive to the Corporate life path is a character called Abernathy, another Arasaka executive envied by her subordinate Agent Jenkins. The Corporate life path provides a lot of insight into the twisted corporate lifeblood of the city.

NOMAD

Nomads are usually found in groups, but you’ll start out alone in the Badlands, a wasteland spotted with derelict buildings where you’ll meet Jackie Welles. This Cyberpunk 2077 life path will take you from the stretch of desert surrounding Night City straight to its border where you’ll be thrown into interrogation while hauling precious cargo – an iguana. You’ll also meet a sheriff on your travels who protects a remote town from corruption and crime.

STREET KID

As a Street Kid, you’ll know the city like the back of your hand, immersed in the urban sprawl where your connections run deep and you’ve got plenty of street cred and street smarts. Your journey will begin in El Coyote Cojo, in the Heywood dive bar where you’ve got plenty of friends with connections. The bar is where you’ll meet Kirk, a resourceful ally in Night City that will set you one of your firsts tasks and Padre, an old friend of Vs, an experienced fixer with his own personal driver.

These are the Cyberpunk 2077 life paths you can be mulling over until the Cyberpunk 2077 release date rolls around later this year. Check out what you can expect from the Corporate life path in our Cyberpunk 2077 preview.