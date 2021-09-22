This Cyberpunk 2077 mod fixes one of the RPG’s most annoying features on controller

I love taking to Cyberpunk 2077‘s Night City on a controller, but there’s one little, though pretty darn irritating, thing that can make the experience of my preferred playstyle that bit trickier. The default scheme’s key bindings, which aren’t easily changed on a controller, have the stealth crouch and skip dialogue options assigned to the same button, which means I often accidentally miss important dialogue when trying to tackle a mission sneakily. But, a mod is here to help solve this. Preem.

Talwick’s aptly named Stop Skipping Sentences When Sneaking Cyberpunk 2077 mod is simple in practice, but oh-so handy. It just switches the controller button for skipping dialogue (‘B’ if you’re using an Xbox controller; ‘circle’ if you’re on a PlayStation one) to the right-hand joystick press button – the one usually used for quick attacks. The modder explains that this seemed the best choice, given you wouldn’t use quick attacks until dialogue sequences were over.

While it doesn’t totally iron out the chance of accidentally skipping some key dialogue, it’s an arguably more logical binding – but the modder explains how you can change the skip dialogue control over to whichever other key you prefer if needed.

So, it’s a very simple mod, but a really useful one if, like me, you’re always missing out on whatever Panam, Judy, Takemura, River, or – well, everyone – just has to tell you right then while you’re trying to infiltrate some warehouse on the down-low. Talwick says the mod was made for the latest build of the game, 1.3, but that it should work for any version.

If you’re keen to grab the mod, do be sure to follow the modder’s instructions to get it running correctly and, as ever, mod with caution. You can find it at Nexus Mods here. If you’re after more on V’s adventures in Night City, check out our Cyberpunk 2077 stealth, Cyberpunk 2077 quickhacking, and Cyberpunk 2077 PC settings guides at those links. If you’re into action away from your PC, too, you can also check out a new Bladerunner tabletop RPG that’s just been revealed.