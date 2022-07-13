Dress as a dad with these delightfully dorky Cyberpunk 2077 mods

It's summer in Night City, and this set of fashionably throwback Cyberpunk 2077 mods lets you strut around like the coolest dad in Pacifica

Dad clothes mod for Cyberpunk 2077: A feminine and a masculine V show off tropical-patterned shirts on a sunny day
Ian Boudreau

Published:

Cyberpunk 2077

Hot girl summer may be a distant memory in Cyberpunk 2077, but the Summer of Dads is now in full swing thanks to a set of mods for the open-world game. A creative modder has released a line of throwback ‘dad-style’ clothes that look like they’re straight out of an L.L. Bean catalogue, and they’ll work with both masculine and feminine V character models.

Start your dad-tastic ensemble out with a breezy short-sleeved button up shirt, which is worn in a decidedly non-dad style, unbuttoned to the navel (but still tucked in, of course). Dadpants come in several varieties, from boot-cut jeans to throwback shorts and even the very passé zip-off leg models you used to see in the early 2000s.

Complete the look with a fetching pair of dad-sandals, which you obviously can wear with socks, for maximum effect.

Each piece of dadwear can be customised with a colour or pattern of your choice when you install the mods. You’ll need to think about this a bit, since you can only use one of the included colours for each mesh you install.

The Dad Shirts, Dad Pants, and Dad Sandals mods can all be found over on NexusMods. Be sure to read modder PinkyDude’s instructions for installation – again, you’ll need to select a colour and mesh use for each mod you install.

More Cyberpunk 2077 stories
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls.

Popular now
Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.
Amazon Prime Day
More from PCGamesN