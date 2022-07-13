Dress as a dad with these delightfully dorky Cyberpunk 2077 mods

Hot girl summer may be a distant memory in Cyberpunk 2077, but the Summer of Dads is now in full swing thanks to a set of mods for the open-world game. A creative modder has released a line of throwback ‘dad-style’ clothes that look like they’re straight out of an L.L. Bean catalogue, and they’ll work with both masculine and feminine V character models.

Start your dad-tastic ensemble out with a breezy short-sleeved button up shirt, which is worn in a decidedly non-dad style, unbuttoned to the navel (but still tucked in, of course). Dadpants come in several varieties, from boot-cut jeans to throwback shorts and even the very passé zip-off leg models you used to see in the early 2000s.

Complete the look with a fetching pair of dad-sandals, which you obviously can wear with socks, for maximum effect.

Each piece of dadwear can be customised with a colour or pattern of your choice when you install the mods. You’ll need to think about this a bit, since you can only use one of the included colours for each mesh you install.

The Dad Shirts, Dad Pants, and Dad Sandals mods can all be found over on NexusMods. Be sure to read modder PinkyDude’s instructions for installation – again, you’ll need to select a colour and mesh use for each mod you install.