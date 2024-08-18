Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the great redemption stories of all time. Developer CD Projekt RED has a considerable hand in reviving the game, but so does the dedicated player base, who constantly push their mods for the first-person shooter, improving the game in small and big ways. Now, this latest mod helps navigate Night City that much easier.

Cyberpunk 2077 mods are so widely varied and high-quality that it’s hard to decipher exactly which ones you need to improve your experience playing the sci-fi game.

Personally, I tend to gravitate towards the mods that sneakily improve Cyberpunk 2077 without overhauling everything to a significant degree. The mods that make the base game smoother always feel the best; here, we have the perfect example of that.

Nexus Mod user ‘MadCatMkII’ uploaded their Hidden Gems Map mod on Friday July 19 to rave reviews. At a base level, the mod indicates where hidden gems are located to players on their map.

For those unaware, hidden gems are small treasures found all over the city’s map; however, MadCatMkII also includes content not considered a hidden gem, such as easter eggs, unique loot, and unique events. Broadening the definition of what makes the cut allows MadCat to add more locations to the mod and steer players toward interesting objectives on the map at a higher rate.

MadCat notes in their description of the mod that this is specifically for players who need help finding things fastest and who simply don’t have the time to explore Night City with intense rigor.

Since its upload, the Hidden Gems mod has been downloaded over 9,000 times, making it one of the most popular Cyberpunk mods this year. As somebody looking to dive back into Cyberpunk 2077, this certainly appeals to me, as I’d love to just gun directly for the interesting markers on the map.

