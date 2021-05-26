This Cyberpunk 2077 x Star Wars mod is stressing me out

Have you ever wanted to ride a motorbike resembling Baby Yoda across the scorching desert in Cyberpunk 2077 as Queen Amidala or Jar Jar Binks? No? Well, here’s a mod for that, anyway.

Carbine Heroes’ Star Wars port mod pack replaces female V with Queen Amidala and male V with, you guessed it, Jar Jar Binks. Oh, and the Brennan Apollo is being replaced with some Baby Yoda-like thing. Mind you, if you download this mod you’ll need to cycle through the vehicle’s appearances to get the Grogu version.

If you fancy downloading this one for yourself, you can hop over to Nexus Mods. You’ll also find detailed instructions from Carbine Heroes on downloading it and setting it all up. Or, if you’re like me, you can spend some time enjoying the photos on offer. We’ve got our fair queen riding her Baby Yoda bike in the desert and Jar Jar Binks hanging out in his cyberpunk duds – very good. As ever, mod at your own discretion.

Modders are doing heaps of cool stuff with Cyberpunk. One of them is restoring the game’s wall running feature, while another is giving NPCs Watch Dogs-style backstories.

If you’re looking for more of the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods, you know where to click.

Image credits: Carbine Heroes / Nexus Mods