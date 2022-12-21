These Cyberpunk 2077 mods add lots more cats

Nibbles is great, but he’s just one cat in a big, unforgiving city – and he’s stuck in V’s original apartment once you adopt him. These Cyberpunk 2077 mods add new cats, one for each of the properties V can buy in the RPG game, and there’s another mod that allows you to customise the felines to make them a bit fuzzier.

The new apartment cats come in separate mods. Nali takes up residence at V’s place in The Glen, Leia lives in the Corpo Plaza pad, Jack hangs his cat-hat in the Motel, and the Japantown place’s resident cat is named Elmo.

Each of the cats has spots picked out in the apartments for sleeping and sunbathing – they’ll curl up on the chairs and wash their paws on the sofa. However, they all look pretty much exactly like Nibbles – so you might want another mod to help make the kitties a bit more distinct.

The Apartment Cats: Custom Cats mod by Deceptious and xBaebsae provides some new looks for these new cats. Notably, they all have more fur than the hairless Nibbles. There are variants for white, black, tuxedo, grey and orange stripes, and more. You can use one per apartment cat, naturally.

You can find links to all the apartment cats mods from the main page on Nexus Mods for Custom Cats, along with installation instructions.

When Night City gets too cold and alienating, you can always come back to your pad, slip into a knit onesie, and curl up with your feline pals.