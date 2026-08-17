Multiplayer Cyberpunk 2077 is close to becoming a reality

An ambitious multiplayer mod for Cyberpunk 2077 recently ran a semi-open test, making RP servers a very real possibility in the near future. The CyberMP mod aims to have dozens of players on a single server, with the latest outing supporting 30-40 players without issue - the peak of 66 starting causing some stability issues, however.

It's a far cry from the GTA RP goliaths like FiveM, which often host hundreds of players at the same time, but considering the early stage CyberMP is at, and the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 itself is a much more demanding world to run, I'm impressed. The semi-open tests are now running with apparently semi-regular frequency, with sign-ups being snapped up quickly after their announcement.

The Cyberpunk 2077 mod aims to be a platform for creators to build upon, with the API eventually being available in the CyberMP Discord for intrepid multiplayer developers to tinker with. There are no missions or set activities; this is a freeform experience, much like GTA RP, but that doesn't mean additional mods can't be bolted onto it to create something bespoke - cops vs robbers, heists, futuristic fashion shows, anyone?

Considering how much RP servers have taken hold of the collective GTA consciousness, and how fleshed out and detailed the Cyberpunk 2077 world is, I can see this being a huge draw for those wishing to create a new life in the borderline-dystopian future. Personally, I'd be up for some large-scale PvP shenanigans - gang wars on the streets of Night City, Mad Max-style vehicular combat around the Badlands; it sounds great.

If you want to keep up to date on the CyberMP progress and sign up for the next test event, the CyberMP Discord server is right here. There's no information on when sign-ups will reopen, but considering the success of the most recent outing, it wouldn't surprise me if it's soon.