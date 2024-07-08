I like the solo style of Cyberpunk 2077. My V is a lone samurai, stalking the streets of Night City and trying to atone for a lifetime of wrongs in just a few short weeks. But even I have to admit that the thought of causing chaos with a group of borged-out chooms is appealing. Well, the dream of many is now within grasp, as a stunning new mod looks set to introduce worldwide multiplayer to CD Projekt Red’s latest game.

In this upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 mod, players are able to explore the neon-drenched streets of Night City together. There’s no co-op quest support. Instead, it’s an experience akin to the early days of GTA Online, where players can race together and fight in free-for-alls in the sci-fi RPG. Imagine Cyberpunk 2077, but more anarchic.

In a new video by ‘JuiceHead,’ the YouTuber shows off a recent playtest of the mod where they were able to play with up to 20 others without issue – the lag is so minimal that players could even have gunfights. One quirk of the mod is that the other players aren’t animated, instead just sliding around the map, but that’s because Cyberpunk is a first-person game, so there aren’t many third-person animations for the player character, V.

What’s impressive about this mod is how seamlessly it enables players from all over the world to play together. In the above video, you can see races where players crash into each other, no small feat for a multiplayer mod made by a single person. Accessing the multiplayer is surprisingly simple, too. All you need to do is install this one mod and then when you boot up the game it pops you into a multiplayer lobby.

The mod enables a kill feed and even a global chat so you can communicate with anyone else playing with you. In the above video you can see the kill feed ticking along smoothly even as a dozen players lob grenades at each other.

The mod is still in development, but if you want to stay up to date with it, you can check out its YouTube channel Cyber_MP, right here.

