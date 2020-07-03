Cyberpunk 2077 radio stations: what can you listen to in Night City?

What music can you listen to on Cyberpunk 2077 radio stations? The soundtrack to Cyberpunk 2077 will feature it’s own music from in-game musicians. So as you’re cruising the neon streets or zipping across the outer wastelands, you’ll be able to bop along to these completely original scores.

Polish composer Marcin Przybyłowicz, who worked with CDPR on The Witcher 3, its DLC, Gwent, and Thronebreaker, leads the music in Cyberpunk 2077. The tracks we can expect will come from renowned artists such as Run the Jewels, Refused, Grimes, ASAP Rocky, Gazelle Twin, Ilan Rubin, Richard Devine, Nina Kraviz, Deadly Hunta, Rat Boy, and Tina Guo. The artists describe the music as “rugged”, “scary, but pretty”, and “psychedelic, trippy, yet uplifting and engaging”.

As well as jamming along as you’re evading Cyberpunk 2077 gangs or trying to outrun law enforcement, you can also listen to these stations in the different bars and clubs around Night City, each with their own distinct style.

The Cyberpunk 2077 radio stations are:

89.3 Radio Vexelstrom

92.9 Night FM

101.9 The Dirge

103.5 Radio Pebkac

88.9 Pacific Dreams

107.3 Morro Rock Radio

98.7 Body Heat Radio

106.9 30 Principles

96.1 Ritual FM

95.2 Samizdat Radio

Cyberpunk 2077 songs

If you want a taste of some of the music coming to Cyberpunk 2077, CDPR has already several tracks, which you can listen to below.

Grimes – 4ÆM

Refused – The Ballad of Buck Ravers by SAMURAI

Refused – Never Fade Away by SAMURAI

Refused – Chippin’ In by SAMURAI

You can listen to these Cyberpunk 2077 radio stations in these vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077, or if you want to take down some baddies to these beats, check out all the weapons in Cyberpunk 2077, as well as the Cyberpunk 2077 cyberware.