Cyberpunk 2077 radio stations: what can you listen to in Night City?

You can listen to Cyberpunk 2077's in-game music through these radio stations

cyberpunk-2077-music

 

What music can you listen to on Cyberpunk 2077 radio stations? The soundtrack to Cyberpunk 2077 will feature it’s own music from in-game musicians. So as you’re cruising the neon streets or zipping across the outer wastelands, you’ll be able to bop along to these completely original scores.

Polish composer Marcin Przybyłowicz, who worked with CDPR on The Witcher 3, its DLC, Gwent, and Thronebreaker, leads the music in Cyberpunk 2077. The tracks we can expect will come from renowned artists such as Run the Jewels, Refused, Grimes, ASAP Rocky, Gazelle Twin, Ilan Rubin, Richard Devine, Nina Kraviz, Deadly Hunta, Rat Boy, and Tina Guo. The artists describe the music as “rugged”, “scary, but pretty”, and “psychedelic, trippy, yet uplifting and engaging”.

As well as jamming along as you’re evading Cyberpunk 2077 gangs or trying to outrun law enforcement, you can also listen to these stations in the different bars and clubs around Night City, each with their own distinct style.

YouTube Thumbnail

The Cyberpunk 2077 radio stations are:

  • 89.3 Radio Vexelstrom
  • 92.9 Night FM
  • 101.9 The Dirge
  • 103.5 Radio Pebkac
  • 88.9 Pacific Dreams
  • 107.3 Morro Rock Radio
  • 98.7 Body Heat Radio
  • 106.9 30 Principles
  • 96.1 Ritual FM
  • 95.2 Samizdat Radio

Cyberpunk 2077 songs

If you want a taste of some of the music coming to Cyberpunk 2077, CDPR has already several tracks, which you can listen to below.

YouTube Thumbnail

Grimes – 4ÆM

YouTube Thumbnail

Refused – The Ballad of Buck Ravers by SAMURAI

YouTube Thumbnail

Refused – Never Fade Away by SAMURAI

YouTube Thumbnail

Refused – Chippin’ In by SAMURAI

You can listen to these Cyberpunk 2077 radio stations in these vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077, or if you want to take down some baddies to these beats, check out all the weapons in Cyberpunk 2077, as well as the Cyberpunk 2077 cyberware.

