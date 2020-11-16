Here’s a new chunk of Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage to eyeball

Ahead of the Cyberpunk 2077 release date – which should be less than a month away, now – we’ve got an all-new chunk of in-game footage to eyeball. A German TV show has shared a brief profile looking at the upcoming PC game and its developer CD Projekt Red, and fans have now helpfully compiled all the clips of gameplay into one reel, which gives us a decent peep at Night City on foot.

Posted by user Cybersidpunk on the RPG game’s subreddit (and included below), the clip includes the TV show’s German language voiceover, so it’s not clear what’s being said if you’re not a German speaker, but there’s plenty to see. As you can gather below, there are familiar sights and faces from previous screens and clips of the cyberpunk game, including a brief snapshot of a meeting with rockerboy Johnny Silverhand à la Keanu Reeves in a retro-futuristic diner.

There are street scenes from ground level, too, which show the open-world game’s setting bustling with Night City’s many cybernetically-enhanced folk, and glowing in pools of neon signs’ light.

Take a peek for yourself below:

Cyberpunk 2077’s launch is just a few weeks away now, with the release date set for December 10. If you want to read up on Cyberpunk 2077 character customisation, Cyberpunk 2077 districts, Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles, and Cyberpunk 2077 romances before that day rolls around, you know where to click.