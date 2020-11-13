Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand stars in Cyberpunk 2077’s next Night City Wire

Believe it or not, there was a time when Keanu Reeves wasn’t associated with every big piece of Cyberpunk 2077 news – but that time, thankfully, is in the past. The next episode of the regular Night City Wire stream is all about Cyberpunk 2077 music, and that includes Keanu’s slightly-too-handsome-to-bear role as rockerboy Johnny Silverhand.

Night City Wire episode five will broadcast on Thursday, November 19 at 9:00 PST / 12:00 EST / 17:00 GMT. “We’ll talk about our favourite rockerboy Johnny Silverhand, share a variety of Night City’s tunes and a lot more”, the devs say in the announcement. “It’s going to be a big one!”

November 19 was the previous Cyberpunk 2077 release date before the most recent delay, and we’re closing in the new December 10 launch. That means we’re probably closing in on the end of all these Night City Wire broadcasts – at least until the DLC plans start rolling out after launch.

In the meantime, you can listen to the new Run the Jewels track from the game’s soundtrack. It’s good enough to carry us through at least four more delays, I think. (Hopefully not.)

