Here’s where to watch tonight’s Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire stream

If you’re an RPG games fan, you’re probably keen to devour many more morsels of information on what CD Projekt Red’s upcoming behemoth will bring ahead of the Cyberpunk 2077 release date. The good news is, today brings another opportunity to do just that. The second edition of the developer’s Night City Wire presentations goes live later today, featuring more details on Cyberpunk 2077 lifepaths, weapons, and in-game band SAMURAI.

As announced in a recent tweet, the incoming Night City Wire takes place on Monday, August 10, and will “share details about lifepaths, show you the types of weapons you will be using in the game, and discuss Refused’s transformation into SAMURAI!” It’s not clear whether the studio will share more of the open-world game’s details beyond the Cyberpunk 2077 weapons, lifepaths, and band mentioned, but it sounds like there’ll be plenty to eyeball regardless.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire show will take place at 18:00 CEST / 17:00 BST / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT, and you can tune in via its official Twitch channel here.

Given the revised Cyberpunk 2077 launch is still a little way off – now delayed until November 19, 2020 – the stream makes for a great opportunity to scoop up even more information about what’s to come later this year.

Reminder: Episode 2 of Night City Wire is coming tomorrow! 📺 https://t.co/cBU8yRONQC pic.twitter.com/mDPJPXYus5 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 9, 2020

If you’re keen to know what else has been revealed over the past few months in this quasi-E3 period, you might like to take a look at our Cyberpunk 2077 preview, as well as nuggets of information on Cyberpunk 2077’s ray tracing techniques, and how “GTA mode” is possible in Cyberpunk 2077, but you may change your mind.