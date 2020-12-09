You can turn off your nipples in Cyberpunk 2077

So at long last, you’re ready to hop into Cyberpunk 2077. You have a few things to consider starting out in the new RPG game: which life path should you choose? How do you want to spend your initial attribute points? And, crucially, do you want to have nipples?

Cyberpunk 2077 boasts a remarkably robust character creator, which as we’ve noted before even allows you to pick out custom genitals and specify the colour and grooming pattern of V’s pubic hair. It turns out this versatility extends to nipples, which you can opt to go without if you’d like. Feminine body shapes have a few options for size, but both masculine and feminine body types also have the ability to literally toggle their nipples off like a pair of headlights.

Disappointingly, that’s about all you can really do with nipples in the character creator – there’s no option for other potential characteristics like colour or placement, and before you ask, no, you cannot add extras. But there are still an awful lot of options available in the Cyberpunk 2077 character creator, and you can still pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 from the Humble Store if you’re ready to make your own V.

