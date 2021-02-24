Now Cyberpunk 2077’s patches are getting delayed, too

Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed – numerous times – on the way to release, and given the state of the game at launch, it probably could’ve done with even more time in the oven. Big patches are on the way to help address the game’s most glaring flaws, but the next big update has suffered its own delay. Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 has been delayed out of February.

“While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously,” the devs say in an announcement on Twitter. “the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen – we’ll need some additional time.”

Patch 1.2 is now scheduled to launch “in the second half of March”. The devs say this will be the game’s largest update yet. Patch 1.1 launched one month ago, and included improvements to stability and memory usage, as well as general crash fixes. It also addressed a number of issues with quests and saved games.

The cyber attack the devs mention was revealed earlier in February, after hackers gained access to internal source code for many of the CD Projekt Red games.

It’s not the news we enjoy sharing, but we want to make sure we launch this update properly. Stay tuned for more information as the time draws closer. Thank you for your continued patience and support. 3/3 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021

Here’s hoping the RPG game is finally able to live up to its potential soon.