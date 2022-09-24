Cyberpunk 2077 player count on Steam just surpassed Witcher 3’s peak

The Cyberpunk 2077 player count has been surging recently on Steam, as the CD Projekt Red title has slowly become on the best RPG games available since its rocky launch in 2020, and now it looks like the PC player count has surpassed CDPR’s big fantasy game, The Witcher 3.

Despite a lacklustre initial impression due to a plethora of bugs and missing mechanics and features, CDPR seems to have turned it around as the Cyberpunk 2077 player count has seen an astronomical rise with the release of the Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime and associated content for the game itself.

In fact, some tracking information from SteamDB now reveals that the sci-fi game’s concurrent player count, meaning the number of players on the game at the same time, has surpassed The Witcher 3.

The Witcher 3’s all-time peak is 103,329 on Steam, while the Cyberpunk 2077 player count has risen to 117,872 and continues to climb. Now, this isn’t close to Cyberpunk 2077’s all-time peak of 1,054,388, but the increase above The Witcher 3 now, two years after launch, shows Cyberpunk’s rise from the ashes.

Plenty of patches and content add-ons have come to Cyberpunk 2077 since launch, but it looks like players have returned after Edgerunners, a tie-in anime released on September 13, came to Netflix. The week after the anime released CD Projekt Red said a million players actually came to Night City every day for the whole week.

You can check out the stats for yourself on SteamDB (via Benji-Sales). There are also now official Steam Charts as well, which corroborate the same numbers in terms of player count.

If you’re just now jumping back in after seeing the Cyberpunk 2077 player count surge and want to jump back in or play the RPG for the first time, we have a number of guides to help you out. You can check out our list of the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods, our Cyberpunk 2077 map guide, or our look at all of the weapons in the game.