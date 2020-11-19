Cyberpunk 2077 will give you a Witcher jacket for connecting a GOG account

Cyberpunk 2077 is going to have DLC both free and paid, just like The Witcher 3 before it. That’s starting at launch with a series of free bonuses for linking up with a GOG account, no matter what platform you’ve purchased the game on. Yes, it is indeed a gimmick to get your email address in the CD Projekt servers for some direct marketing options, but hey, you’re gonna get a really cool Witcher jacket in return.

If you link Cyberpunk 2077 with a GOG account – regardless of whether you’ve purchased the game on Steam, Epic, GOG itself, or one of the consoles – you’ll get a variety of in-game items as a reward. Those include a Wolf School jacket from The Witcher, and a variety of other cosmetic items like t-shirts, plushies, and er, knives.

The link will also get you some Cyberpunk 2077 goods in games like Gwent, where you’ll receive a Samurai coin back and a title called yes, of course, ‘breathtaking’. “This is just the beginning and there will be more items coming in the future” to this rewards programme – more info on the system is coming soon.

The reward system was detailed in today’s Night City Wire stream, which you can watch in full over on Twitch.

Anyone who gets #Cyberpunk2077, no matter the platform or edition, will be able to claim a set of digital goodies. If you connect your game to @GOGcom – you can also get some in-game rewards! 👇 pic.twitter.com/hudxxSyV0O — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 19, 2020

Or just check out the new trailer below.

The Cyberpunk 2077 release date is currently set for December 10.