Cyberpunk 2077 speedrunner manages to get laid in 11 minutes

Cyberpunk 2077 is a horny game. So many dildos line the streets of Night City that CD Projekt Red is reining them in as they’re becoming “distracting“. There are also lots of sex scenes that involve two lovers knocking together like Ken and Barbie dolls. But Cyberpunk 2077 is also a buggy game. Characters T-pose on bikes with their bums out, and, well, sections of it are skippable because of various glitches. It was probably only a matter of time until a speedrunner tested themselves by seeing how quickly they could get laid in Cyberpunk 2077.

One Tomatoanus is that speedrunner, and he’s managed to do the deed in under 11 minutes. He managed to score the time by rushing through the game’s opening missions until he was handed a weapon. That allowed him to utilise a melee glitch to “fist” his way up the side of a building, and then slide to the safety of the street below by using a fall damage cancel glitch. Once free of the mission boundaries’ restrictions, Tomatoanus was free to go and solicit the services of a nearby Joytoy.

The speedrunner explains that you’re always in Night City throughout the opening stages of the game, so the challenge primarily lies in getting past the game’s boundaries as swiftly as you can.

You can catch the speedrun and get a more professional explanation in the video below:

Sex speedruns aren’t uncommon in gaming. Fallout’s scene has a few “sex%” categories which challenges players to get laid as quickly as possible by any means necessary. It’s not too dissimilar to how lads approach nightlife during university.

Tomatoanus holds a few records himself when it comes to getting laid in Fallout. One of them features getting it as quickly as possible in Fallout 1, 2, 3, New Vegas, and 4 back to back. He’s also known for his colourful name, which he had to change to Tomatoangus briefly because Games Done Quick asked to for, well, reasons.

If you’re planning your own romantic get away to Night City over the holidays, then our Cyberpunk 2077 romances guide will spell out your options. If you’d rather club someone over the head with a dildo weapon, then that’s doable, too.