Pre-ordering Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam will net you a free short story

If you still haven’t been convinced to purchase Cyberpunk 2077 after all these years, this latest pre-order incentive might finally tip you over the edge. CD Projekt Red has revealed Steam pre-orders of the game will now include a copy of 2 AM – She Calls, a short story by the team’s story lead, Tomasz Marchewka.

Marchewka’s short story tells the tale of “the hostile streets of Night City as seen by Frank, an ex-NCPD officer working the night shift as a Combat Cab driver.” It’s unclear whether the story is technically canon in Cyberpunk 2077’s main questline, though as it’s written by the game’s head writer, it’s probably safe to assume it is.

This short story is separate from the GOG-exclusive 50-page comic, Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams. These aren’t the only pre-order items on GOG or Steam, as players will also receive an exclusive wallpaper, avatars, and posters. It’s not clear if the short story will be available to grab separately after the game releases on December 10 for those buying the game on the Epic Games Store or console – we’ll just have to wait and see.

Cyberpunk 2077’s release date is right around the corner, so you’ll want to double check the game’s system requirements to see whether you’ll be able to run it.

It’s also a good time to start thinking about the life path you’ll choose in the Cyberpunk 2077 character customisation menus.

