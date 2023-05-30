No, CDPR is not being bought by Sony

Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt has once again confirmed that the Polish studio is not for sale. It follows recent rumors and investor questions regarding the possible purchase of CDPR by PlayStation manufacturer Sony, which was reportedly interested in acquiring the RPG game and Cyberpunk 2077 developer in the future.

With the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date closing in, the rumor mill has gone into overdrive once again regarding a potential Sony acquisition of CD Projekt and its development wing CD Projekt Red, but this has been firmly shut down during CDPR’s recent Q1 2023 earnings conference.

CD Projekt president and CEO Adam Kiciński put these rumors to bed when responding to a question from an investor, saying: “Nothing has changed on our end.

“I can repeat what we’ve been saying throughout the years, CD Projekt Red is not for sale. We want to remain independent, I believe we have an excellent strategy and it’s very exciting to follow our own path.”

You can listen to the exact moment where Kiciński addresses the question in the video above. The earnings call comes as we await the Phantom Liberty playtest that is set to begin in June.

It’s only natural that a rumor regarding Sony’s acquisition of CDPR has managed to spread. The PlayStation maker has been on a roll these last few years, snagging the likes of Bungie, Bluepoint, and many more.

That said, this should finally put an end to the speculation: CD Projekt and its development studios are not for sale. Big hitters might come knocking about the possibility of acquiring the Polish developer, but CD Projekt itself is not interested.

