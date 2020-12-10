Cyberpunk 2077 status effects guide

What are status effects in Cyberpunk 2077? These long-term effects not only affect your enemies, but also apply to V. They can be inflicted by using weapons, quickhacks, daemons, and other devices, with duration times differing per effect.

Some weapons, such as blades, can be optimised to cause more severe bleeding effects, and other weapons like throwing knives can cause poison. Your Cyberpunk 2077 build can be built around status effects, such as quickhacking, Breach Protocol, and stealth, with the stealth perks providing immunity to poison – among one of the best perks in Cyberpunk 2077.

Here are all the status effects in Cyberpunk 2077 and how they apply to combat situations. Although status effects wear off in time, you can equip Cyberpunk 2077 gear to mitigate damage of effects. Most notably the Cold Blood skill tree, which unlocks at level 20 provides immunity to bleeding, poison, burn, and shock.

The Cyberpunk 2077 status effects are:

Bleeding – slowly depletes health, disables sprinting and reduces jump height

– slowly depletes health, disables sprinting and reduces jump height Blinding – briefly reduces threat detection and hinders movement

– briefly reduces threat detection and hinders movement Burn – continuously depletes health

– continuously depletes health Crippled – severely limits combat or movement effectiveness depending on which limb is crippled

– severely limits combat or movement effectiveness depending on which limb is crippled EMP – briefly deactivates or severely limits the combat effectiveness of mechs, drones, and robots, in addition to dealing damage

– briefly deactivates or severely limits the combat effectiveness of mechs, drones, and robots, in addition to dealing damage Knockdown – briefly knocks to the ground, revealing weakspots

– briefly knocks to the ground, revealing weakspots Poison – slowly depletes health, reduces armour, and slows movement

– slowly depletes health, reduces armour, and slows movement Stun – briefly immobilises, leaving vulnerable to attack

These are all the Cyberpunk 2077 status effects you’ll encounter in the latest open-world game from CD Projekt Red. Now you’re all caught up, check out how to perfect your hacking skills and the best Cyberpunk 2077 PC settings guide to optimise your time in Night City.