Cyberpunk 2077 upgrades its Steam Deck compatibility rating

Chooms, rejoice! Cyberpunk 2077 joins the ever expanding roster of Steam Deck Verified games, meaning you can now continue your adventures in Night City on the go with nary an issue to spoil your fun.

The RPG game has been playable on the Steam Deck for some time now, but it’s only now that Cyberpunk 2077 has been deemed worthy of Valve’s most coveted compatibility certification.

While the announcement is being proudly shared across the game’s social channels, developer CD Projekt Red hasn’t shared any details about the work it’s done to make Cyberpunk 2077 Deck Verified.

The game has packed a convenient Steam Deck graphics preset for some time, so we can only presume further tweaks have been made to it or that Valve has finally changed its mind.

Either way, this is great news in the wake of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date. We need to revisit Night City ourselves before we can deem it one of the best Steam Deck games, but it certainly has a very strong chance of making the cut.